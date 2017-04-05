MEC to conduct by-elections in June

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that will conduct by-elections in Lilongwe City South East constituency on 6 June this year.

This follows the ruling by the supreme court of appeal regarding the May 2014 parliamentary election results for Lilongwe City South East constituency.

According to a statement released by the commission and signed by acting chief elections officer Thandie Nkovole, by-elections will also be conducted in Lilongwe Msozi North constituency, Mayani North ward in Dedza constituency, and in Mtsiliza ward in Lilongwe City West constituency.

It added that the contests for all the four by-elections areas will be open to old and new candidates and the commission will only register first time voters and no transfers will be accepted.

Meanwhile, the commission hosted a National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) on Tuesday in Lilongwe where it updated stakeholders on the progress on preparations for the 2019 tripartite elections, implementation of non-legislative reforms and activities implemented by the commission since it was appointed.