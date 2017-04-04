Masters Security guns on ahead of maiden league appearance

Masters Security have said they are fully prepared for the battle ahead of them as they are in the Super League to compete.

Masters Security General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda made the revelation in an interview with Malawi24.

He said his team has roped in experienced players because they are coming in the league to compete.

The Masters general secretary said that his team – which has signed 22 new players – will be playing against teams which have quality players that is why as Masters they also decided to bring in good and experienced players.

“We have never aimed at surviving in the league, we have said we are in the elite league to compete and you don’t compete with people with guns whilst you have pangas unless you are John Chilembwe,” said Nyirenda.

He further said that for a newly team to survive or to compete in the elite league, it needs to have experienced players.

“Name any Malawian club which ever joined the elite league with crop of players from the lower league and survived the chop let alone competed in the league.

“Experience requirement in the elite league cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

In the just ended transfer window, Masters have roped in the services of Simplex Nthala, Robin Ngalande, Eneya Banda, Bester Phiri and Luke Milanzi just to mention a few.