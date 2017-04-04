Law enforcers urged to fight gender based violence

Government says there is need for law enforcers in Malawi to step up efforts in the fight against gender based violence.

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Patricia Kaliati said law enforcers should be at the forefront in fighting gender based violence in the country.

Kaliati said law enforcers should create more awareness in the country on the dangers of gender based violence and make sure that those who are caught on the other side of the law are punished accordingly.

“There is need for law enforcers in the country to help in the implementation of our legislation by creating awareness on the dangers of gender based violence,” said Kaliati.

She added that people with albinism need to be protected and children must be protected from early marriages which are leading to high population as the young wives do not have a say on the number of children they must have.

On rape, Kaliati said cases of rape are being reported at police because people now know the importance of reporting such matters.