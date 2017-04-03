Ishmael Thindwa rebuffs Bullets to stay at Nomads

The former Epac FC and Caps United has finally committed his future to Be Forward Wanderers after signing a two year deal to stay at Lali Lubani boys.

Ishmael Thindwa was targeted by Nyasa Big Bullets following the expiry of his one year loan deal at Wanderers last season.

With the transfer window closed on Friday, Thindwa was at liberty to join any club of his choice as a free agent.

“My client has signed a two year deal with the Nomads on Sunday as a token of appreciation as you are aware that he missed part of last season due to injuries and he was being taken care of by Wanderers so we thought it wise to stay on in order to repay them back,” said Thindwa’ agent Roy Abramo M’dechi.

The Nomads were very succesful in the just ended transfer window as they managed to bring on board their targets, with Yamikani Chester and Lucky Malata all joining the orange boys.