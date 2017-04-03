Chikhwawa game rangers fail to stop marauding lion

Reports reaching Malawi24 indicate that game rangers from Lengwe National park in Chikhwawa have failed to stop a marauding lion that is terrorizing Bunya and Therere villages.

This comes 10 days after residents of the two villages told police that they were living in fear since the lion had already killed cattle in the area.

Director of Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa, while maintaining that the beast is from neighbouring Mozambique, said the lion is believed to be hiding in Lengwe Game Reserve.

“In the game reserve the lion has immunity. We cannot shoot it,” Kumchedwa said.

He however said that the game rangers are still in the two villages to ensure maximum protection of the people and he has since advised the people there to avoid walking at night and in tall vegetation for fear of being killed by the dangerous animal.

According to Kumchedwa, the lion might be returning to Mozambique any time soon since lions have their own areas of habitat.

Over the past few weeks, there have been incidences of lions, buffaloes and an elephant terrorizing people in the country.

Wildlife experts said recently that the animals most times leave the reserves or national parks in order to look to food.