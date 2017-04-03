18 year old Nomads star seals move to Cape Town City

The versatile midfielder successfully passed his trials at South Africa’ Cape Town City where he has now signed a five year deal.

According to kickoff.com, Isaac Isaac Kaliati, had impressed during his trials where an imminent deal was struck between the two sides.

Having refused a contract at Be Forward Wanderers, the former Azam Tigers winger was also targeted by Nyasa Big Bullets before the local transfer window was shut down last week.

The Flames winger has moved to the Absa Premiership side as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Nomads last season.

He came through Azam Tigers before shining for Under 20 National team under the guidance of Ernest Mtawali.