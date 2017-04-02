Women arrested for selling Kachasu

Police in Dowa district have arrested 10 women for brewing kachasu and selling it.

The police have also banned the women’s association which they formed to help them in their business of selling and brewing of the liquor in the district.

Dowa Police Spokesperson Richard Kaponda has confirmed the development to Malawi24.

Kaponda has identified the suspects as Agness Mtheya (49), Lizinet Mathewe (46), Loness Zadutsa (43), Mikinesi Manase (42), Enita Nelson (40), Labita Bonongwe (37), Litina Chisale (36), Elube Donald (35), Agness Kantayeni (31), and Efelo Griffin (30).

According to Kaponda, the suspects were arrested in a sweeping exercise conducted by Dowa police officers on Saturday around Dowa boma.

“The police received a tip from well-wishers that the women (suspects) were distilling the illicit beer and that those who have small children give the beer to the children for them to sleep so that they should not give them problems and they should find them sleeping when they come back from their sales,” said Kaponda.

The ten suspects will appear at Dowa first grade Magistrate court soon after the completion of investigations.

They are expected to answer two charges: illegal sale of liquor contrary to section 72 sub section 1a of Liquor Act, and illegal manufacture of liquor for sale contrary to section 71 sub section 1 of Liquor Act.