Mzuni not panicking

Despite not buying any top player during the just ended transfer window, Mzuni FC say they are not worried about failing to achieve their targets in the upcoming season.

According to Mzuni chairman Albert Mtungambera Harawa, they are sure they will do well.

“We are not panicking about not buying players with names. We still maintain our old guards although some players left Mzuni to join other teams but we are not worried,” he said.

He added that the club will fight to finish in the top five during the 2017 season.

“Mzuni fc is fit and this season we want to fight and finish in top 5 as we already said, with some players we take from lower leagues we hope we can do wonders in the league,” said Harawa.

Last season, Mzuni FC finished on position 9.

The club has also maintained Alex Ngwira as their head coach. Mzuni is the only team in the league which has had the same coach for the past two seasons.