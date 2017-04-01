Unima Got Talent resumes this month

The journey in the University of Malawi (Unima) Got Talent show faces resumption this April having paused in November last year.

The talent show kicked off with auditions at three involved colleges of the University of Malawi mid last year. The talent identification exercise first hit Polytechnic then College of Medicine and finally Chancellor College.

Those who passed the test during auditions are now chasing a ticket to the grand finale that will see two contestants from each of the participating colleges battling it out for the grand prize. So far only Polytechnic is yet to have its flag bearers selected.

College of Medicine was first to know who will be representing it after the premiere in October last year as Lovisa and Yankho made it to the next round. A month later Chancellor College premiere saw Joana and Wilton getting selected.

As the show resumes this April, Polytechnic is its first targeted destination. Unima got talent will premiere at Polytechnic on 22nd April where the institution’s representatives in the grand finale will be selected.

In an interview with Malawi24, team leader for Lens Art which is behind the contest Louis Belekanyama confirmed the dates for the Polytechnic show. This follows revision of the date for the Polytechnic show and the grand finale.

According to Belekanyama, the grand finale is slated for 6th May. However it will be communicated in due course as to where it will take place.

Money to the tune of K1 million is awaiting the lucky winner, as such there is stiff competition in the contest. Lens Art partnered Airtel and Times Television in making the event a reality.

Unima Got Talent is mainly aimed at unearthing talents in university colleges. It started small as Chancellor College Got Talent in 2015. It is diverse as it incorporates singers, dancers, magicians and comedians among others.