I will entertain Nomads fans – Yamikani Chester

Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Yamikani Chester has said he will entertain Wanderers supporters this season as he has a lot of good things to offer.

The former Azam Tigers player revealed this in an interview with this publication saying he is very optimistic he will deliver the goods for the Nomads.

“Am very confident that I will make the Nomads family happy once the season kicks off, and I promise you this, Wanderers fans will be leaving the stadium in a jovial mood as the team will work hard to make them happy this coming season,” said Chester.

Speaking about the Wafa Wafa Bonanza, the former Tigers playmaker said he was very happy to play his first competitive game for the Nomads against Nyasa Big Bullets, a game in which he scored the only goal of the match to help Wanderers advance to the finals of the Bonanza.

“I thank God that I was featured in the Wafa Wafa Bonanza and being among the players that played in the Blantyre derby it is not a joke, I thank the almighty God for this,” he said.

He also expressed delight for scoring the winning goal for the Nomads in the derby which was also his first ever goal against Bullets.

“With this goal I am very confident that I have started scoring against them,” he said.

The Nomads midfielder further said that since joining the club from Azam Tigers he has been supported heavily by all Wanderers players and technical panel who gave him a warm welcome.

“My relationship with my fellow players is 100 percent fantastic since my fellow players and the technical panel have been supporting me since joining the club,” said Chester.

The midfielder was voted as man of the match in the Nomads’ final game against Kamuzu Barracks during the Wafa Wafa Bonanza.