Wife scalds husband

A 25 year-old man is admitted to Nkhotakota District Hospital as he has serious burns after his wife poured hot water on his body.

James Nkhata has now spent a week in hospital after his 23-year-old wife Memory Mlenga poured hot water on him over family disputes.

The incident happened on March 24 when the man exchanged bitter words with his wife.

As the fight raged on, the woman rushed to the kitchen where she took boiling water and showered it on Nkhata’s body.

Nkhata sustained serious wounds and in agony cried for help, alerting neighbours.

In a twist of events, the people who came to help, after looking at the wounds and the pain Nkhata was going through, started looking for the wife who was nowhere to be seen.

One onlooker after noting that the angry people wanted to beat the woman, rushed to Nkhotakota Kaombe police roadblock and reported the matter.

The police went to the scene and took the victim to the hospital.

Thereafter in the day, police arrested Mlenga for grievously wounding her husband.

Mlenga and her husband Nkhata hail from Mtumbula village, Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota district.