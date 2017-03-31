Lion on the loose in Chikhwawa

Fear continues to grip people of Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikhwawa as a lion believed to have escaped from Mozambique is causing havoc to livestock in the area.

Villagers from Mtambatherere and Binya claim that the lion has attacked cattle in the area

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife confirmed receiving reports about the lion and said its rangers have intensified search for the beast but they are yet to trace it.

Director for the department Brighton Kumchedwa said they are treating the matter with the urgency it deserves and game rangers are on the ground to control the animal and drive it back to a protected reserve.

“I can confirm the lion suspected to have originated from Mozambique is indeed terrorizing area of Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikhwawa. Currently our game rangers are on the ground tracing the animals.

“However, we are calling on the communities to be on the lookout. They have to be very careful. They should not send children to go to maize fields or other areas until we have handled the situation,” warned Kumchedwa.