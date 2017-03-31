FAM Charity Shield shifted to April 15th

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has shifted this year’ Charity Shield Cup to 15th April from 2nd April as earlier announced by the body.

According to the FA, the decision to have the date shifted had something to do with the postponement of the 2017 Super League kickoff which was scheduled for next week.

This year’s Charity Shield will see the current Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks facing last season’ Presidential Cup winners Nyasa Big Bullets, with the proceeding going towards Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre.

“The Charity Shield date has been shifted to April 15th from April 2nd due to the cancelation of Super League kick but every plan is intact. The gate proceedings from the match will go towards Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre,” said FAM Commercial Director Limbani Matola on Wednesday.

Bullets are the current holder of the Shield Cup after beating rivals Be Forward Wanderers last year at Civo Stadium.