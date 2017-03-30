Malawi Police speaks tough on illegal firearms

Police in Malawi have warned against possession of firearms without licences arguing it is contrary to the country’s laws.

This follow reports of some citizens being found in possession of firearms without licenses in the country.

Firearms Police have since arrested people for include pistons that are believed to have been sourced from neighbouring countries.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Wednesday morning, Malawi Police national spokesperson James Kadadzela said they are to arrest those that will be found with the guns.

“First it’s illegal to have firearms without a license in Malawi and we know some do buy these firearms from other countries and find their way of getting in these guns but we are to arrest them because it’s very dangerous to have such arms in Malawi,” said Kadadzela.

He further appealed to the public to report to the police if they know people with firearms without licenses.

Possession of firearms without license is illegal as it is contrary to section 301 of the penal code.