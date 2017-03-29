Unilia students protest over slow internet

After a strike by lecturers at University of Livingstonia (Unilia) Laws campus demanding the firing of three top bosses, students at Unilia-Ekwendeni campus have followed suit by demonstrating against poor internet services.

In an interview with Malawi24, University of Livingstonia Ekwendeni Students Union President Light Phiri said that the school management has been delaying to resolve the issue.

“We are demonstrating against poor internet services, a thing that has been there for so long. Our administration seems to have failed in attending to our grievances,” Phiri told Malawi24.

“We complained at the onset some five months past and records has it that previous unions tried to work on this but failed,” He added.

Phiri told Malawi24 that the administration is not commenting on the matter as they are waiting for communication from Synod Central Office.

However, he noted that the students are losing time instead of focusing on their education.

“It’s a stressful situation where we might make wrong decisions like destroying school properties and this can delay our graduation because we need to graduate on time,” Phiri said.

One of the students at the school Madalitso Mwenda said that the internet issue has been a problem since 2014.

“The management has been slow and adamant on this. Our motive is to see change and have better enjoyment of service delivery in as far as academics are concerned,” Mwenda said.

Recently lecturers at the University of Livingstonia -Laws campus petitioned the Livingstonia synod to fire three top bosses at the University for failing to take care of lecturers’ welfare and govern the university by agreed systems.

According to the letter from lecturers to Livingstonia Synod, the lecturers demanded the synod to fire Universities Vice Chancellor, University Registrar and University Finance Officer.

In the letter the lecturers said that they have lost confidence in their three top managers and want the three out of University of Livingstonia academic system.

The lecturers also accused the three top managers of being greedy by sidelining them when hiking salaries.