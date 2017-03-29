Treason charges dropped against Kabwila, two others

Vocal Parliamentarians Jessie Kabwila and Peter Chakwantha and member of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Ulemu Msungama could now afford a smile following revelations that the High Court in Blantyre has dropped their treason case.

The three were arrested on 22 February 2016 over a WhatsApp conversation which went viral on social media and led the police to believe that the three were discussing plans to overthrow President Peter Mutharika.

For a year now, the police have been failing to take the three suspects to court arguing that they are still making investigations on the case.

They were accused of plotting to remove President Peter Mutharika in reminiscent of the ‘Arab Spring’. The charges are based on a thread of WhatsApp messages.

In his ruling, Justice Healy Potani asked the state to refrain from making arrests before completing investigations.

He also ordered the state to pay all the legal costs incurred by the applicants in the case.

Initially, Apoche Itimu who was the State’s lawyer in admitted in the court that they have currently no evidence against the accused.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) had also blasted the Police for using the WhatsApp chat to arrest the three arguing that the messages were part of the politicians’ freedom of expression.

Media reports are at the moment claimng that the accused intend to seek compensation for their arrests saying their reputation had gotten tarnished through the case.