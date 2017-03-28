Ramadhan positive ahead of new season

Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Nsazurwimo Ramadhan says his charges will be ready for the new season despite derby defeat to cross town rivals Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday in Wafa Wafa Super Four Bonanza played at Bingu National Stadium.

Substitute Yamikani Chester scored the only goal of the match to condemn Bullets to another derby defeat despite creating lot’s of goal scoring opportunities.

However, the Burundian tactician is very adamant that his charges are in good shape ahead of the new season.

“To me it’s not a defeat. It’s a victory. Look at the performance of the team, it was very good and we only conceded after that individual mistake by John Lanjesi but I have drawn lot’s of positives from this game. I am not worried at all, this defeat has given me a clear picture of where to fix things so I am very happy with the overall performance of the team,” he told reporters.

Bullets were runners up in the 2016 TNM Super League, a point behind champions Kamuzu Barracks. During the bonanza, the People’s team came second, with Wanderers winning the tournament.