Ndipo starts biting: BCC confiscating music equipment at public functions

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) has begun confiscating entertainment equipment from people found conducting public functions in the city’s residential areas.

According to Public Relations Officer for the Blantyre City Council, Anthony Kasunda, the exercise has started in most townships where the conduct is rampant.

Kasunda said the council has over the past week been to Chirimba, Machinjiri, Manase and Chemusa among other areas where they confiscated entertainment equipment.

According to Kasunda, functions which have been disrupted by the council so far include weddings and bridal showers.

The court gave the council a go-ahead to enforce the by-law after some residents went to court to challenge the implementation of the regulation.

Apart from confiscating music equipment from people that conduct these functions in undesignated areas, the BCC is also confiscating equipment from bars that do not follow essential rules and regulations.

The council announced that it will be doing the exercise in order to reduce noise pollution in the city.

Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo had initially indicated the council is working towards having a conducive city for the dwellers.