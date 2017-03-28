Mutharika gets praises

One of the human rights experts in the country has hailed President Peter Mutharika for appointing Stella Tweya as commissioner for the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

The expert, Chrispin Sibande, said this shows that government is very serious when it comes to making sure that women are also given top positions in government.

Sibande said gender equality can be achieved if women are given decision making positions in government departments.

“This is a good development and we recommend government for appointing a female commissioner at the Malawi Human Rights commission,” said Sibande.

He added that this shows that government is a good listener as it has seen to it that both women and men take part in decision making.

Twea was appointed MHRC commissioner on March 18. The commission is chaired by lawyer Justin Dzonzi and other commissioners include Baldwin Chiyamwaka, Dalitso Kubalasa and Benedicto Kondowe.