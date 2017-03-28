Msonda rips apart Brian Banda

Renowned host and interviewer Brian Banda had a rude awakening when he got some tough journalism lessons and a frank talk from the ruling party’s new catch, Ken Msonda.

In an aired interview of which a part has gone viral, Msonda decided to go all-guns-blazing against Banda who is arguably one of Malawi’s hard-hitting interviewers.

The interview that was wide-ranging shifted more from issues to personalities and it was at that juncture that Msonda decided enough was enough but should take the battle to the backyard of Banda.

Drama started when Banda alleged that Msonda was poor and that was the reason that he had decided to join the ruling DPP.

Msonda could not take the blow laying down and decided to probe from Banda if he had ever offered Msonda and his family food.

“You say I am poor, have I ever come to your home to beg?” queried Msonda.

He further indicated that the host was not aware of what he was talking about by insinuating tat Msonda has always been poor.

“Let me tell you something, you know nothing about the Msondas. We, the Msondas, are rich in both the spiritual and physical realm. We have done great things which, unfortunately, happened while you were young. Do you know that it was us who brought Lucky Dube in this country, we brought Mbilia Bell in this country?” a sounding-angry Msonda queried forcing the host to change tact and probe Msonda on other issues.

A reluctant Msonda however stuck to the issue and gave Banda a lecture on news values.

“Of what value is my poverty to the people of this country?” Msonda asked. “Please, can’t you focus on important issues that will benefit the whole country. What will someone in Chitipa benefit from discussing my poverty?”

When Banda changed and asked Msonda about his political future, Msonda declined to answer indicating that it was only God who could tell about the future of a person.

The hostile interview ended up forcing Banda to curtail it.