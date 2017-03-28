17-year-old Malawian girl dumps newborn in toilet

A 17-year-old girl in Machinga district has been arrested after she dumped her baby in a pit latrine soon after giving birth saying she is not ready to be a mother.

Machinga Police who confirmed the shocking development to Malawi24 on Monday said they have nabbed the girl who is identified as Aisha Fadiwiki.

Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba said the suspect is a form two self-boarder student at Nsanama Community Day Secondary School in the district.

According to Sulumba, the parents to the girl did not know that Aisha was pregnant until on March 25 when she went to her home village to collect some foodstuffs.

“On the same day she secretly gave birth to a baby boy and she wrapped it with a cloth and threw it into the pit latrine,” Sulumba explained.

The girl told the police that she killed the baby because she was not ready to be a mother.

Sulumba said the body of the baby was taken out of the toilet and currently Aisha is admitted to Machinga district hospital for treatment.

When she is discharged, the girl will appear in court to answer the charge of concealing birth which is in conflict with Section 232 of the Penal Code.

Aisha Fadiwiki comes from Chawala village, in the area of traditional authority Nsanama in Machinga district.