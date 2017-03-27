Malawian man nabbed for murdering wife

Police in Kasungu district have arrested a 35-year-old man who was on the run since September 2016 after murdering his wife.

Deputy Public Relations Officer Namwaza identified the suspect as Elvis Wilima.

“It is alleged that, the suspect murdered his wife identified as Likisina Mejasani using a hoe handle when they were in a garden,” Namwaza said

According to Namwaza, at the time the suspect murdered his wife he was on court bail granted by the high court after being accused of killing his aunt.

After killing his wife, he bolted but was arrested in another village where he was working.

“Police launched a manhunt for him until March, 23 2017 when he was arrested at Chisemphere where he was working as a tenant of a man identified as Khumbo,” said Namwaza.

The law enforcers are however yet to establish the reasons why Wilima committed the offence.

Meanwhile the suspect has been charged with murder and will appear before court soon.