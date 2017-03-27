Malawi Hunger: Church donates to Nsanje families

Over 150 people who have been affected by hunger in the area of Senior Chief Tengani in Nsanje can now breathe a sigh of relief thanks to Africa Evangelical Church which has given each family 10 kilograms of maize flour.

The donation follows a report by agriculture officials in Nsanje that over 7000 hectares of crops in the district have been damaged by dry spells and army worms that have left scores of people facing food insecurity.

Speaking to Malawi24 soon after the donation, Africa Evangelical Church Chairperson for Blantyre Area Council Mr Bonney Sauti said the church was greatly touched to note that people in the area are starving a development that led the church members to contribute amongst themselves and donate to the people.

Mr Sauti said his church will continue with its efforts to distribute the relief food items to the underprivileged people as one way of ensuring that they are not hit by the wrath of hunger in the country.

“As Christians, we felt sad to hear our friends from the Lower Shire are battling with hunger. As a church of Africa Evangelical, we started contributing the little we had to assist our friends in Nsanje. So today we are here donating this maize flour to them so that they must be averted from hunger,” narrated Sauti.

Sauti pledged to continue with their efforts to distribute the relief food items to the underprivileged people as one way of ensuring that they are not hit by the wrath of hunger in the country.

“We will not stop from here. We will continue doing this charity work countrywide so as to reach each and every person. For your information, last time we were in Thyolo doing the same work whereby over 300 underprivileged person got their potion as well,” added the Chairperson.

Nsanje is one of the districts in the country which have been hit hard by dry spells which is a repeat of last year’s scenario contrary to a prediction by weather experts that most parts of the country would experience heavy rains this rainy season due to the La Nina weather phenomenon.

This situation comes on the back of another tragedy as stalk borers and armyworms also attacked crops fields in Nsanje and districts.