Illegal maize exporter arrested

Police in Malawi’s northern region district of Chitipa have arrested vendors for exporting maize to Tanzania.

According to the police, 17 trucks full of maize were intercepted in Chitipa and it is believed that the owners wanted to pass with the maize through the border and sell the grains in Tanzania.

Confirming to Malawi24 on Sunday evening, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera said total tonnage of 270 was meant to be sold in Tanzania by the vendors.

“It is believed that they wanted to take the maize outside Malawi. The owners are being questioned as of now,” said Kadadzera.

The vendors are expected to appear in court to answer charges of attempting to export special crop.

Malawi government banned exportation of maize following reports of hunger due to persistent dry spells.

The hunger alert forced the country to buy maize from neighbouring countries to save the starving population.