Gwengwe wins MCP primary

Sosten Gwengwe will contest as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Lilongwe Msozi North in May by-elections after winning the party’s primary elections.

According to the polls that took place today, Gwengwe amassed 559 votes to claim the candidacy while Chimphonda got 1, Dzoole Mwale scooped 2 votes, Kathewera managed 11 votes and Dzuwa claimed 2 votes.

The win for the former People’s Party (PP) politician has guaranteed him a place to represent MCP in upcoming May by-elections.

By-elections will be held in the constituency following the death of Member of Parliament for the area Highton Jiya who died in January.

Gwengwe rejoined the MCP and expressed interest of contesting for the constituency after Jiya’s death.

He was previously MP for Dedza Central where he won in 2009 on MCP ticket before joining DPP and later PP.

He failed to retain the constituency in 2014 when he contested on PP ticket.

Gwengwe was also 2014 polls runningmate for Joyce Banda and her PP but he dumped the party after losing the presidential polls.