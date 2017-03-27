Elephant causes commotion in Nkhotakota

There was commotion in Mwachipapa village in the area of senior chief Kanyenda in Nkhotakota on Saturday following the presence of an elephant which is believed to have escaped from Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

The elephant is reported to have been spotted in a bush in the village.

According to Nkhotakota Police Spokesperson Williams Kaponda, when police and game rangers received the information of the presence of an elephant in the village, they swiftly rushed to the area but unfortunately their efforts proved futile because the area is too bushy.

“However the operation is continuing and today a helicopter is expected to be used for easy tracing and scaring of the animal,” said Kaponda.

Mwachipapa village is along Lake Malawi few kilometres from Benga trading centre.

Recently three lions escaped from Kasungu National Park in Kasungu.

According to the department of wildlife and national parks, the lions were reported to have taken the direction of Njombwa village in the district.