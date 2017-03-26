Pastor irked by ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ behavior in Malawi

…Organises evangelism crusade in Blantyre

A Malawian pastor has organised a crusade to drill Blantyre residents on righteous living after noticing that Malawians are behaving like inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah.

The pastor Anthony Baluti of Agape Life Church International disclosed that they have organised an evangelism crusade to help people live a Godly life.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the pastor said the crusade with a theme ‘Be wise receive Jesus to be saved’ will help all groups of people around the commercial city of Blantyre.

“When we move around we are to see that a lot of evil things are happening, our youths are so much addicted to these Nkalabongos, Super Midoli and the like, they even fail to attend activities in different churches because the time they have is for drinking and not even prayers, that’s why we wish to have hope in the future of these youths through the crusade,” said Baluti.

He added that the three day crusade will also focus on repentance, understanding the love God and knowledge of the Holy Spirit.

“The crusade will be at Kapeni demonstration school ground from April 7 to 9 and we encourage our fellow Christians from other churches to come to help on the success of this crusade,” he explained further.

Established on 8th February 1987, Agape Life International has more than 60 Branches operating in Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa.