9 years for stealing K280,000

Namwera second grade magistrate court in Mangochi district has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 9 years imprisonment for breaking into a house and stealing assorted items worth K280,000.

Constable Raphael Chitsamba, a prosecutor based at Namwera Police Post, told court that on the night of March 04, 2017 the convict, Sanudiya Mereka, broke into the house of Billy Rajab by breaking a window.

He then stole assorted items including a laptop, Samsung galaxy S4 mobile phone, Harwa DVD player, 3 phone chargers among others.

The thief was later arrested after the Police recovered some of the stolen items from Gerald George who was found selling them at Chiponde Trading Centre.

In court he pleaded guilty to the charge of theft and burglary and in his mitigation he begged for leniency saying it was his first time to commit a crime.

Second grade Magistrate Pearson Mwanyali then sentenced him to 8 years jail term for burglary and another one year for theft: the sentences will run consecutively.

Sanudiya hails from Mpandila village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi District.