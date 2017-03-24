Military teams hit the wall in club licensing

It never rains but it pours for Malawi Defence Force teams as three out of four military teams have failed the club license test, Malawi24 can confirm.

This has been revealed in a press statement made available to this publication which is indicating that only one military team has been awarded a full license after accomplishing some of the things which were required for the clubs to be awarded the license this season and is among other three clubs which have also passed the test.

“Be Forward Wanderers, Blue Eagles, Dwangwa United and Moyale Barracks are the only four teams that have accomplished some of the things which were required for the clubs to be awarded the licenses and have been awarded the licenses after passing the club licensing test for the 2017 season,” reads part of the statement.

Moyale Barracks scored more than 70 percent which is a required mark for a Super League team to be awarded a full license.

Red Lions and Mafco fc are the only army teams among the three clubs that have been awarded with a provisional license after failing to hit the 70 percent mark and will pay a fine before the end of the 2017 super league first round for failing to fulfil some of the required aspects needed by the Football Association of Malawi Club License System Committee.

“Red Lions (66), Silver Strikers (60) and Mafco (52) have acquired provisional licenses but have to reach the 70 percent mark soon after the league’s first round and will be required to pay a fine that ranges from K50 000 to K1 million,” adds the other part of the statement.

On the other hand the 2017 Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks have completely failed the Club Licensing test after scoring 45 percent and have until Saturday to meet the club license requirements to be awarded a full license or a provisional license.

The Lilongwe based soldiers are among the nine clubs that have been told to work on various shortfalls that will help them to reach the 50 percent mark for a provisional license and failure to do so they risk going to the appeals committee which will have a final say on whether to completely remove them from the league.

Meanwhile the FA has warned the nine clubs that they have until Friday to fulfil all the required aspects to be awarded the full license or the provisional license and the club fails to meet the required aspects in the Club License system they will go to the appeals committee which will decide their fate.

“The FIB will have a last meeting to finalise the scrutiny of the submissions this Saturday. If the clubs fail to qualify on that day, they will go through the appeals committee, which will determine their fate,” Casper Jangale who heads the Club Licensing System at FAM said.

Only four teams have been awarded full licenses.

Three clubs have been awarded with provisional licenses whereas nine teams have completely failed out of the club license system test.