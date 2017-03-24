Manganya launches ‘Presidential bid’ by hitting at Quota system

Renowned Malawian comedian Michael Usi popularly known as ‘Manganya’ who is rumoured to be harbouring Presidential ambitions has described the country’s quota system of selecting students to public universities as evil arguing that the system reflects stigma in Malawi.

Usi disclosed his dismay on the matter during a public lecture held in Lilongwe on Thursday night and aired on local media.

While giving a parable of a national team and its supporters, Usi said footballers are put on merit to contribute positively in winning of a match hence the same opportunity of enrolling students in public universities should be given to those deserving.

“That is why am saying quota system is evil because it does not put students in the country to be on merit,” said Usi who is also director of Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Malawi.

He further urged Malawians to join hands in abolishing the system in the country arguing that it is a responsibility of every citizen to make sure the system ends.

Since its establishment, quota system has faced continued opposition from different stakeholders such as Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) who argue that the system prevents deserving students from going to college.