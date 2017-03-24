MANEB starts paying 2016 exam supervisors

The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has begun paying allowances to teachers and police officers who took part in examination supervision last year.

Over the part months, teachers have been complaining over the allowances.

But MANEB has said in a statement released today that they have started paying the teachers and police officers.

“We are pleased to announce payment of allowances for 2016 minor subjects and additional days at hording centres”

“We have since sent payment schedules to all concerned districts. Officers that took part in the exercise should check with their authorities i.e. respective District Education Managers or Police Officers-in-Charge to access their allowances,” reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, the payments have been made only to those districts that had made their submissions to MANEB before 7th March, 2016.

“All remaining districts will be taken care of in the final round of payment for the same; thus after receiving all submissions,” reads the statement.