ICT association to agree on new constitution

Information Communications Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM), an umbrella body for all ICT professionals, will on 25th March hold its 11th Annual General Meeting where a proper review of its constitution is to take place.

Speaking with Malawi24 in a special interview, ICTAM publicity secretary Bram Fudzulani confirmed of the development and said the meeting will be held on Saturday morning at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

According to Fudzulani, the Annual General Meeting AGM is to look back and draw some lessons learned in the year 2016 and to agree on the new constitution.

“The AGM is going to look back and draw some issues learned in the year 2016 and members will agree on the new constitution but also elect new office bearers for the year 2017/2018,” said Fudzulani.

During the session, different private and government sectors will also make presentations on how Information Communication Technology (ICT) can help in the development Malawi.

The meeting will be held barely few days after ICTAM was named the affiliated body to the at-large advisory committee of the African Regional At-large Organisation (AFRALO) which will help ICT-Association of Malawi have a part to play in the policy development process that shapes the internet.