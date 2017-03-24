Admarc employee in cooler for stealing maize

Police in Nsanje district have arrested a 39-year-old district marketing officer for Nsanje Admarc for stealing 302 bags of the corporation’s maize and rice weighing 50Kg each and valued at K4,070,500, Malawi24 has learnt.

Nsanje Police Officer-In Charge Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Kirby Kaunga confirmed to Malawi24 the arrest of Kennedy Suza who hails from Suza village in the area of Chief Kaomba in Kasungu district.

According to Kaunga, Suza’s arrest followed an audit which revealed that over 300 bags of maize and rice were missing in the warehouse.

This is happening at a time when Nsanje district is facing hunger following the damage of over 7000 hectares of maize due to dry spells and army worms attack.

However, when appearing before Nsanje Second Grade Magistrate court on March 21, 2017, the suspect denied the charge of theft by public servant in the face of Second Grade Magistrate George Chimombo. Meanwhile, Suza has been remanded to Nsanje Prison until Monday, March 27, 2017, when hearing of the case will commence.