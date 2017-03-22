‘Education PS’ arrested

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 30-year-old man.

The man has been arrested for impersonating the Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The police station’s spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula identified the suspect as Yotamu Mhone.

He said Mhone impersonated Education PS Dr Ken M’dala between February and March this year in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

According to Dandaula, the PS complained that someone was calling people that he was M’dala and he would give them consultancy work for the ministry.

“The suspect was allegedly targeting lecturers from universities and various non-governmental organisations offering them the opportunity to do consultancy of research for the ministry and demanding money for the offers in exchange,” he said.

Some of the people the suspect called sent him money through Airtel money and four people so far have lodged complaints against the suspect.

Mhango is expected to answer charges of impersonating an officer employed in the public service and obtaining money by false pretence.

He comes from Kafulukula village, Traditional authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district and is currently remanded at Maula prison pending further investigations.