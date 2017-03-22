Alliance Capital dresses SR Socials ahead of SAJ tourney

The defending champions had all the reasons to smile on Tuesday as their sponsors Alliance Capital Limited unveiled a new kit ahead of Sports Administrators and Journalists (SAJ) tournament in Lilongwe this coming weekend.

As part of the K1.9 million sponsorship package, the Insurance Company senior officials invaded the team’s training base on Tuesday afternoon where a new Adidas kit was unveiled.

And speaking after the unveiling ceremony, Marketing Executive for Alliance Capital Limited Rehanna Rice challenged SR Socials to defend the cup as one way of convincing her company to continue sponsoring them.

“We are very happy to associate with Southern Region Socials ahead of SAJ tournament. We are wishing them all the best and we are challenging them to defend the cup as one way of convincing us to commit ourself to a very long term partnership,” she said.

SR Socials Chairman Daud Mtanthiko extended his gratitude to Alliance Capital for the gesture.

“We are very grateful to Alliance Capital for the timely donation ahead of SAJ tourney. This is part of the K1.9 million sponsorship package given to us by the company. We are going to Lilongwe to win the cup for our sponsors,” he said.

The team lives for the Capital City on Friday morning. Last year, SR Socials defeated their sworn-in rivals Central Region Socials on post match penalties to clinch the title.

Unlike last year, this year’s tourney will have four teams.

Previously, it used to be participated by SR Socials, CR Socials and Northern Region Socials but with the inclusion of Eastern Region Socials, the battle lines have indeed been drawn.