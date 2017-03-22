21 year old arrested for selling pistol

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 21-year-old man for being found in possession of a pistol with six live ammunition which he was selling.

Spokesperson for Lilongwe Police Station Kingsley Dandaula said they arrested the suspect Dalitso Dzama on Sunday at Kaliyeka location in the city.

He said police received information that the suspect was offering for sale the firearm at MK500,000.

“Kawale police station took it up and managed to arrest the suspect,” he explained.

According to Dandaula, investigations are still underway to establish where the man got the pistol and whether it is licenced or not.

The suspect Dzama hails from Lifidzi village, Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima district.

In a related development, on Thursday police recovered a Makango pistol with one live ammunition in a maize garden at area 22(A) near bottle stores after being tipped off.

Meanwhile the security providers are still investigating the matter to trace and arrest the owner of the pistol.