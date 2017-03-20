MEC to increase polling centres

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will increase the number of registration and poling centres for the 2019 general elections to ensure that many people are given the chance to vote.

This is coming at a time when there is a year and few months before the 2019 general elections.

MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda said they are meeting stakeholders to get feedback regarding polling and registration centres so that the 2019 elections should have no challenges.

Commissioner Banda said the discussions will help to make sure that no one is deprived of the chance to vote due to inadequate polling centres.

“We are consulting with various stakeholders on how they feel about polling centres, registration centres and demarcation of areas so that no Malawian is deprived of the chance to vote,” said Banda.

He added that in some areas there are many people and few polling centres which makes it a long process for them to vote and in the end some people do not vote.

He further said that meeting with the stakeholders will help the commission to know the challenges and in any case they would add the number of polling stations in order to reduce congestion.