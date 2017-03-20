MCP supporter killed

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters were on Sunday involved in a road accident which killed one and left three others with serious injuries.

The accident occurred around noon at Mkhula Bridge in the area of senior chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.

According to Nkhotakota police Spokesperson Williams Kaponda, at the time of the accident the supporters were travelling from Nkhotakota to Salima to attend a political rally.

They were travelling in a lorry registration number SA 834 which was being driven by Amis Nkhoma, 22.

“Upon reaching Mkhula Bridge the body of the lorry suddenly opened and passengers sitting on it fell on the road,” said Kaponda.

The impact left 52-year-old Sabiti Mponda dead and three others seriously injured.

“Those injured sustained multiple fractures, deep cuts, and bruises among others and are currently receiving treatment at Nkhotakota district hospital,” added Kaponda.

The other two with minor injuries were treated as outpatients at Alinafe private hospital.

The deceased Sabiti Nkhoma hailed from Vinjenje village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

Meanwhile, police have warned passengers on such trips not to sit on motor vehicle body to avoid similar incidents.