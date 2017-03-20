UP hailed for successful implementation of projects

Phalombe District Council and its partners in development on Friday hailed United Purpose (formerly known as Concern Universal) for successfully implementing its water, sanitation and hygiene projects in the district.

Speaking during an event in which the organization introduced its change of name from Concern Universal to United Purpose, chairperson of the council Rex Malata said the organization was one of the few that have fully implemented their projects according to their initial plans; a thing he said was positive for development.

According to Malata, the organization has done a commendable job in providing rural communities with clean and safe water for domestic use.

“When the organization introduced its WASH project in the district it lined up a number of activities such as borehole drilling and rehabilitation in order to improve people’s access to clean and safe water, and over the years that it has been operating in the district, UP has really proved to be a good partner in the water sector,” said Malata.

In December 2016, the organization made news in the district when it handed over 100 newly drilled and rehabilitated boreholes to communities.

Adding weight to the sentiments, Member of Parliament for Phalombe South constituency Mary Mpanga said her area was one of the many that have benefitted a lot from the works of United Purpose.

She further advised other Non-governmental Organizations operating in the district to emulate UP’s example if they are to serve the people of Phalombe in a better way.

Taking his turn, District Programmes Officer for UP Maxwell Chiputula promised more cooperation and excellent work from his organization.

During the event, United Purpose also handed the council its strategic plan for 2017 to 2022 which outlines plans and mechanisms put in place to achieve more success in the next five years.