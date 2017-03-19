Tionge Choir releases Zikomo Yesu DVD

Tionge Sunday School Choir of St John Calvin CCAP Church in Rumphi has released a DVD for Zikomo Yesu album.

Speaking to Malawi24, the Choir Director Sydney Msiska said they are happy to release their second DVD titled Zikomo Yesu.

“We are happy because the long awaited DVD is now out on the market and hope people and all our followers will love these songs.

“Our first DVD we didn’t sell it well due to poor promotion but we thank all our music lovers for helping us financially,” said Msiska.

The ten track DVD album contains songs like Zgolo lane, Najipeleka, Nyengo, Fumu Ndapulika and a tribute song to late Michael Chanza Wangelo Wachema and others.

This DVD album contains different traditional dances such as Vimbuza, Malipenga and others.

The group started in 2009 and as of today the choir now has two albums. The first was “Ndimbe Vya Yesu and this is their second DVD album.

Nine year-old Eluda Nyirongo is the choir’s lead vocalist while Virginia Nyirenda whom many people love for her dancing styles are among choir members that makes Tionge Sunday School choir to be the best in live performances.

Meanwhile, the choir has called on well-wishers to help it in future projects.