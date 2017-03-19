Students run riot after fatal accident

Army Secondary School students in Dowa district earlier today blocked the M1 road at Mponela in protest after a car hit to death one of the students.

Mponela Police Spokesperson Kandwani Kandiado has confirmed the incident to Malawi24 saying the students were throwing stones at cars.

“As of now I can confirm that one student from Army Pvt Secondary School has died after being hit by a vehicle. This has angered some students but as police, we are on the ground controlling the situation,” Kandiado said.

According to reports, the female student was going to church on a Kabaza and a car hit the bike before running over her.

The driver drove away from the scene and it is suspected that the police protected the driver from being beaten by an angry mob.

The students and some residents mobilized themselves and went to Mponela Police station where they started throwing stones.

Police officers reacted by using teargas to disperse the angry mob.

But the students and a few other people gathered a kilometre away from the police station where they blocked the M1 road and threw stones at cars passing by.`