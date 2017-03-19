Police nab fake MDF soldier

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have arrested a man for impersonating a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier.

The suspect Samuel Chitheka is reported to have claimed to be a MDF soldier from Changalume Barracks in Zomba city.

According to the police, the suspect collected K50,000 from Chileka township residents saying he was to facilitate their recruitments.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka police spokesperson Grace Mwale said the suspect went on the run after he had hoodwinked the residents.

“Later some people saw him around the community and he was caught and handed over to the police” said Mwale.

She further advised the public to follow proper channels when looking for employment in the country.

The suspect is yet to appear in court to answer charges of impersonating a public officer contrary to section 99 of the penal code.