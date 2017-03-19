Medical council hails police for arresting drug thief

The Medical Council of Malawi has commended the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board (PMPB) as well as the police for fighting drug theft in the country.

This comes after the police together with the PMPB arrested a man who wanted to smuggle medical drugs worth over 69 million kwacha into the country.

Board chairperson for the council John Chisi said the move by the police and PMPB shows that they are serious with their work.

“This is a very good development, I would like to recommend the police as well as the pharmacy and poisons board for what they have done by arresting the culprit,” said Chisi.

He added that this has erased the doubts that have always been there that most police officers were always corrupt.

Chisi said the arrest of the drug thief shows that the law enforcers refused to be bribed. He further said that the move is very good for the country and the authorities have done a good job as they have chosen to protect the lives of Malawians.

According to Chisi, the country is now following the pillars President Peter Mutharika one of which is integrity.

Meanwhile the Mzuzu magistrate court has ordered the drug thief to pay a fine of K500 hundred thousand kwacha after finding him guilty of charges related to the offence.