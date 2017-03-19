Malawi will always be poor – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has warned Malawians that the country will always remain poor.

In his speech on Malawi Day that falls on 18th March, Mutharika said Malawians must be buying Malawian products to promote goods and services that are locally made so that local industries should grow and Malawi’s economic growth should be promoted. He argued that ignoring local products for imported ones will always keep the country poor.

“In commemorating Malawi Day, I want us to be people who believe in ourselves, and people who believe in what we produce. I want us to be people who are proud of ourselves, and people who are proud of what we produce.

“If we undermine what we produce and value what others produce, we will always be a consuming and importing nation. We will always be poor,” Mutharika warned.

The president also reminded Malawians that last year the country implemented the Buy Malawian Strategy.

Mutharika said in commemorating Malawi Day this year, the country is promoted as a producing and exporting nation.

“Through this strategy we promote production of Malawian goods and services. We increase participation of the private sector in domestic trade. We increase participation of women and youth in business. Above all, we create more industries and new jobs.

“Our farmers want us to promote Malawian food and products so that we can create a good market for them. We cannot be importing tomatoes, eggs and Irish potatoes when our own farmers are growing them in abundance. We cannot, and we should never, undermine ourselves by looking down upon what we produce,” Mutharika stressed.

He later hailed religious leaders and civil servants for wearing locally made clothes every Friday.

Last year, Mutharika declared that every 18 March should be Malawi Day and also declared every Friday as a day that Malawians should be wearing locally made clothes.