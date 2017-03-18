Paralysed boy pleads for wheelchair

A paralysed boy in the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota has asked well-wishers to offer him a wheelchair so that he can go back to school.

The boy is Saul Matchado from Vinthenga village in Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in the district.

The issue of Saul came to light following the ‘Go back to school awareness campaign’ which was organized by Nkhotakota District Executive Network for My Life Choice in his home village aimed at sensitizing communities on the need to send children to school.

Saul disclosed that he really want to go back to school but he fails to walk.

“I really want to go to school if am given a wheelchair which is the main problem am currently facing. I feel ignored when I see my friends and relatives going to school every day,” he said.

According to Saul’s parents, the boy is aged 17 and his legs got paralysed three years ago.

They went with him to Nkhotakota District Hospital before being referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe where he received treatment and started walking again. While home, he developed a buffalo hump at the back which some people said it is because of the same problem he has with his legs.

According to his parents one day on his way to school, which is at a distance of 3.5KM from his home, he fell down and his friends carried him home.

Saul stopped going to school the same time. By then was in Standard 5 at Jalo primary school.

“He seem to be passionate about school but no one can carry him on daily basis to and from school,” his mother said.

Saul spends most of his time sitting at home therefore he needs well-wishers to help him with a wheelchair so he can go back to school.

Contact Malawi24 on +265888688355 should you be willing to assist.