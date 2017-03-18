Mzuzu stadium fit to host matches

Mzuzu stadium management says the stadium is ready to host competitive games.

According to the stadium’s supervisor Mateyu Suluma, they are finalising some maintenance works at the facility but it can now host matches.

“We are much ready to host any game now our workers were busy uprooting unwanted grass and now you can see the pitch is looking green, although there are some areas where we want to finalise places like toilets and other few things.

“Last week Football Association of Malawi (FAM) delegates visited the stadium and recommended that it is fit to host any game now,” said Suluma.

Last season, the main wall of the stadium fell a week before the start of the 2016 season and during the season the pitch was in bad condition such that FAM was forced to shift Carlsberg Cup finals from the stadium to central region.

In a related development, Chitipa United will play their first home games of the Super League at Karonga stadium as the expected delay of the league’s kickoff will give the stadium contractor to finalise works at the facility.

The Super League was planned to begin on April 8th but it is now expected to kick off at a later date after sponsors TNM withdrew their sponsorship.

Chitipa United general secretary Marshall Mwenechanya said playing at Karonga stadium will allow the club to save money since using Mzuzu stadium is the same as playing away from home.