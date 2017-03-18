Guard shoots thief dead

A security guard at Tembwe Admarc depot in Mchinji shot dead a suspected thief in the wee hours of Friday, Police say.

The guard opened fire to disable two thieves who wanted to steal at the place but he ended up killing one them.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino identified the security guard as Macnever John, 41.

He said the guard heard an unusual sound and when he looked where the sound came from he realized that two people had already invaded the premises and were about to start tampering with the security doors.

“He gave caution to the duo restraining them from running away or else he would open fire. Against his order the two started running while taking advantage of gmelina trees which are inside the campus in taking covers,” Lubrino told Malawi 24.

“Because the criminals were carrying bags the security guard thought that the thieves had already accomplished their mission hence he aimed at one of them with his Action Pump Gun intending to disable them but accidentally one was killed,” Lubrino added.

So far a bunch of keys being suspected to have been used in criminal activities has been recovered from the deceased’s bag.

Meanwhile the dead body is lying at Mchinji District Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting for post-mortem and identification while investigations into the matter have been instituted.