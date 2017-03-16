Three nabbed for stealing LDF funds

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two councillors and a village committee member on allegations that they stole money meant for rehabilitation of roads and fish ponds in Mulanje district.

According to Senior Public Relations Officer for the bureau Egritta Ndala, the three who were arrested on Tuesday are Councillor Biston Chikadewa of Nambilanje ward, Councillor Samuel Makwinja of Chambe ward and Newbry Winiko, Chairman for village development committee in Chambe ward.

Ndala said the ACB received a complaint last year on the abuse of the Local Development Funds in the district.

“In September, 2016, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging abuse of Local Development Fund (LDF) funds in MASAF 4 meant for rehabilitation of roads, fish ponds and afforestation at Mulanje district council,” said Ndala.

After the complaint, ACB instituted investigations which established that some funds were being abused.

“The two councillors are likely to be charged with abuse of office, theft and forgery and uttering a false document contrary to section 25B (1) of the corruption act, 278, 358 and 360 of the penal code respectively,” Ndala said.

According to Ndala, Winiko is facing the charge of aiding and abetting a public officer to abuse contrary to section 35 of the corruption practices act.

Meanwhile, the suspects will appear before court after the bureau has recorded statements from them.