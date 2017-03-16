Teenage girl raped, killed in Zomba

A girl has been found dead in Zomba district after she was believed to have been raped unknown people.



Unconfirmed reports say people suspect the girl believed to be aged between 14-17 was raped before she was dumped at a prisoner’s cemetery in the district.

She was found naked with bruises all over her body.

Eastern Region Public Relations Officer Joseph Sauka told Malawi24 that at the moment they are investigating the matter.



“It is indeed true that person has been murdered but as to what happened then it is not yet established and the case is still under investigations,” Sauka told Malawi24.