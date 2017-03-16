Strange disease hits Kasungu school

A strange disease that makes students faint has been reported to have hit Chinkhoma primary school in Kasungu district.

According to reports, the strange disease started as some students were noted showing strange signs.

A source disclosed that the students seemed to be frightened with something that other people didn’t see and later fainted.

On Wednesday, three students are reported to have fainted while learning a development that caused commotion at the school.

Meanwhile authorities are yet to establish the cause of the disease.

In 2014, St Tereza primary school was hit with a strange disease that witnessed students shouting and mentioning names of fellow friends.

The head teacher of the school then called for divine intervention through prayers which healed the victims.